Boy found at Ambala railway station day after he was ‘kidnapped’

The district police on Sunday found 11-year-old Ashish Jot Singh, who had been kidnapped from Kurali Saturday evening. The kidnappers left the boy at Ambala railway station, police said. They had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the family, they added.

Advertising

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said a man had kidnapped Ashish from Kurali at around 9 pm on Saturday from near Chowdhary Hospital. The SSP added that the kidnapper lured the boy on the pretext of giving him a chocolate, and whisked him away in a car.

The SSP added that the kidnapper called Ashish’s mother, Satwinder Kaur, and demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom. A police team then put Satwinder Kaur’s number on surveillance and found that the kidnappers were heading towards Ambala. “We dispatched a team, headed by Derabassi DSP Simranjeet Singh Lang. The police team recovered Ashish from the railway station and the boy was handed over to his mother,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that Ashish called his mother after taking a phone from a man from the railway station, following which his location was traced. The SSP added that they had obtained CCTV footage of the alleged kidnapper, who was seen paying a bill at a confectionery shop and taking away Ashish thereafter. The criminals would soon be arrested, he said.

Advertising

“Ashish told us that the kidnappers changed their tracks midway. We will further verify. Ashish was in shock and he was not in a state to answer all the questions in detail. We will find out more,” SSP said.

When asked if the crime was a handiwork of a gang, the SSP said that some boys in the area, where the kidnapping took place, told the police that over past few days, some people were roaming in the area and were offering chocolates and kulchas to the boys there.

Ashish’s father had passed away a few years ago and his mother is a teacher in a private school in Kurali. The police are yet to find out why the kidnappers targeted Ashish. A police officer said they suspect that there could be an old enmity angle.

Asked whether she had paid the ransom, Ashish’s mother said she didn’t do so.