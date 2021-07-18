Boy entered the bus on his own, we made him get down: Chandigarh Police

RESPONDING TO a short video of a turbaned child sitting inside a police bus speaking in favour of farmers and being taken to the police station from the protest site in Sector 48, the Chandigarh Police officers said that the boy entered the bus on his own and as the police personnel noticed him, they made him get down from the bus.

ASP (South) Shruti Arora said, “The boy was accompanied by a protester. He entered the bus in the melee. But as cops noticed the minor, they made him get down from the bus. He was never rounded up. Neither he was taken in custody nor was brought to any police station. All 22 people apprehended for the protest were adults, including two women. They were released on bail.”

The short video of the boy was widely shared on the social media, especially on Twitter. Netizens hailed the spirit of the boy.

However, a person present at the protest site said, “The boy was accompanied by a protester. As the protester was rounded up, he urged the boy to enter the bus.”