Bound by duty- a different Karwa Chauth celebration for Chandigarh woman cops

As most of the women in the city prepare for Karva Chauth, with henna-covered hands, there are some women who won’t have the luxury to do so and they will be on duty as usual. These include women police personnel who will be balancing time between their professional and personal life on this day of festivities. Manish Raj Malik speaks to the women police personnel of Chandigarh to know about their day.

Inspector Mini Bhardwaj, 38, who has been serving for 15 years in the police force

“I love to celebrate such joyful festivals but only if I am off-duty because duty comes first; professional life has to be the first priority. It has been 13 years since my marriage, and I have two kids namely Jivitesh and Nirbhay, who make it more exciting for us as they help us perform every ritual. I am very excited about the fast.

As always, I will follow the rituals taught by my in-laws. The women police station in Sector 17 yesterday did a pre-Karva Chauth celebration and we all put on mehndi, and it has come off very nicely. Please maintain social distancing in the markets especially as Covid-19 is still not fully gone but other than that enjoy the day. We are there for you.”

DSP Palak Goel, 31, 2019 batch DANIPS cadre officer

“If I talk about myself, I am very excited for Karva Chauth. I have put on beautiful Mehendi as well. It’s been one-and-a-half years since my marriage and it is going to be my second Karva Chauth so I’m feeling very happy.

On festivals, the workload increases and I have to maintain a balance while giving full commitment to my duty. This is a time when my personal life has to take a back step as serving for the other women on Karva Chauth and the nation in general is much more important. But it always feels nice to be home at festivals with my family. Just stay committed to whatever you are doing and things will work out eventually.”

Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Maan, 42.

Incharge of Police Post PGI.

“Personally, it is not in my tradition to observe the fast of Karva Chauth but I will stay on duty on Karva Chauth and ensure that other women can celebrate it full of love and happiness. Your safety is in our hands so go enjoy with your family. I’m happy for other women as only on this one day in the year, the husband and the wife don’t fight and celebrate the day with full of love.

I have to leave for duty at around 9am in the morning and then on a couple of days when I get a chance, I come back home at lunchtime to meet my daughters and then return to report at the station and work till night.”

DSP Harjeet Kaur, 55

“Though I don’t celebrate Karva Chauth, I am still very excited to see other women perform the rituals. My husband is also in the police and I am a proud wife and mother as I also have a son namely, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who plays football for India at the national level.”

On being asked, how she manages time between her professional and personal life, she added, “Now being in the force for such a long time, my family and I have got habituated to it. Earlier, I used to feel bad working on a festive day but now it has become normal and I try to maintain a balance between my professional and personal life.”

Neeru Kakkar, 48, a Nursing Officer at GMSH-16

“I am very excited as me and my mother in law are putting on mehndi, will do preparations for Sarghi, cooking special dishes like Pheniya and arrange all the items for Shringhar. My whole family has supported me throughout. They give me the courage and motivation to do my duty as well as household works. Half of my home duties are done by my family.

It has been 21 years since my marriage but the excitement has not gone away one bit.

My mother in law is going to make it to the golden jubilee next year as she has been married for the past 49 years and she has no less excitement than me.”