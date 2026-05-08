‘Born in poverty, died in it too’: Ludhiana couple’s suicide note that leaves more questions than answers

Two of their children settled in Canada and one employed at a leading hospital in Ludhiana, yet a couple committed suicide and left behind a note pointing towards poverty and unhappiness.
The suicide note purportedly written by the couple, points towards their poverty and unhappiness and requests their children to not be blamed, but leaves more questions than answers.
Gurmeet Singh, 55, and his wife Narinder Kaur, also in her 50s, died by alleged suicide at their home in Pamal village of Ludhiana district, early on Wednesday.
In the two-page note, they wrote that they were taking the extreme step “on their own will” as they were “unhappy with their lives” and the police shouldn’t harass their children.
Ludhiana Rural Police’s DSP (Dakha) Karan Singh Sandhu said the note mentions Garibi ch jamme, garibi ch hi mar gaye (In poverty we were born and in poverty we died). “They asked their children to forgive them and apologised for not being able to support them any longer. They also requested no legal action against their kids,” he said, adding that the incident, however, leaves a lot of mystery.
Their elder son and daughter are settled in Canada, and the youngest son, who works as a ward attendant at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, lived with them.
Villagers said that the couple had sold their land, nearly 2-2.5 acres, to send their two children to Canada. “Soon after, Narinder slipped into depression and villagers said that Gurmeet spent a lot of money in her treatment. Despite doing everything possible, Narinder’s condition didn’t improve,” police said, adding that the medical condition and the subsequent financial crunch, coupled with their children being away may have forced the couple towards the extreme step.
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DSP Sandhu said that their son Khushminder Singh, 22, who returned from his hospital duty around 3.30 am Wednesday, noticed the bodies. “He told us that both were lying unconscious,” he said, adding that it seems they took some poisonous substance.
Khushminder added that he couldn’t believe that his parents mentioned “poverty” in the suicide note.
“My mother was depressed for a long time and my father spent a lot of money on her treatment. They loved each other beyond words. Maybe my father could not see her suffer any longer. We siblings were all supporting them. In fact, we were planning to construct a new house for them. My siblings were to apply for my parents’ visitor’s visa to Canada in the winters,” he said.
He added that his elder brother would often video call and assure them about sending money. “My parents would often jokingly say that now it’s time for them to leave this world but we would tell them not to say such things,” he said.
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Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh from Jodhan police station, investigating officer in the case, said, “Prima facie, the couple was depressed. They had sold their land to send two children to Canada. They were living in a dilapidated, two-rrom house. However, we haven’t come across any evidence of the children ill-treating or harassing them. Villagers also said that the couple never mentioned that they were shared that they were ill-treated.”
DSP Sandhu said that the family requested no autopsy. “But since both were unnatural deaths, we got it done and handed over the bodies to the family for last rites. Inquest proceedings have been filed as the note mentioned that they do not want legal action against anyone,” said the DSP.
Pamal resident Rana said, “Gurmeet worked hard his entire life, first for his children, then for his wife’s treatment. Though the couple never shared anything with us about their relationship with their children but Gurmeet would often say that he wants to die and that life was not worth living.”
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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