Borewells, tents, pumps: Protest site at Chandigarh border takes shape

As the agitation by Quami Insaaf Morcha gains momentum, hundreds of people have begun thronging the protest site with langars coming up every day. ‘

Recently, two borewells were also dug and a submersible pump was installed to make arrangements for drinking water. An additional borewell is in the process of being installed.

Earlier, a temple near the protest site was the only source of water, for drinking as well as other purposes. Many nihangs had also arrived at the protest with the horses who also take the water from there.

Satnam Singh, a protester overseeing the work of borewells, said that the borewells were dug up so there is no problem of drinking water. “We have generators and can run the submersible pumps. We are planning to be here for long and next month, there will be a change in the weather also,” said another protester.

Meanwhile, new sheds were installed on Tuesday with more people camping at the site. A team of plumbers, who belong to Fatehgarh Sahib are also camping at the site to help make the sheds and install water connections.

The 31-member delegation of the morcha had gone to Chandigarh border at Phase 3A and returned after reciting gurbani at the site.

The police did not allow the delegation to enter Chandigarh.