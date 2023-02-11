scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Border violence: Chandigarh Police offers Rs 10k for information on suspects

“The informer will be rewarded Rs 10,000. Identity will be kept secret," Chandigarh Police said in their press note.

As per the police, three people have been identified with the help of their names. (Express Photo)
Three days after a clash broke between the police and protesters at the Mohali-Chandigarh border, the Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they had identified 10 accused involved in the violence and have released their pictures.

The Chandigarh Police, through a press note issued on Saturday, have requested the general public to share the identity/any details of the accused persons to Chandigarh Police on email ID firno.63@gmail.com and and on whatsapp number 9875984001.

“The informer will be rewarded Rs 10,000. Identity will be kept secret,” Chandigarh Police said in their press note.

As per the police, three people have been identified with the help of their names. While the other seven have been identified from their pictures only.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 22:40 IST
