Booster dose for 60-plus from today

UT Adviser Dharampal has directed that all the eligible children of Chandigarh have to be vaccinated with first dose before January 26, 2022, positively.

Accordingly, 11 more vaccination teams are being added from January 10 and the child vaccination will now be done at 33 places, which include seven health facilities and 26 schools.

The targeted population in Chandigarh is 72,000. It started from January 3 and within one week, Chandigarh has vaccinated 25,509 children, i.e. 35.43%.

Precaution Dose

The targeted population of 60-year-plus with co-morbidities in Chandigarh is 15,600. Further, the targeted population of health workers and frontline workers is 26,237 and 22,438 respectively. Precaution dose to all HWs, FWs and the citizens of 60-year-plus with co- morbidities will be administered from January 10, 2022.

It was stated that the 60-year-plus persons with co-morbidities must consult their doctor before coming for the precaution dose.

“However, it is clarified that there is no need for any written medical advice from the doctor to get the precaution dose. The verbal statement of the 60-year-plus and above persons about consultation with the doctor will be taken on its face value,” it was specified.

It was mentioned that there must be a gap of nine months, that is 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose. Since the vaccine for precaution dose will be the same as was for the first and second dose, the Covishield vaccine will be used in Chandigarh.

Arrangements have been made for administering the pre-caution dose.

Citizens of 60 years plus with co-morbidities may get the dose at any of the vaccination centre for 18 years and above. They will be given preference at all such centres over the persons coming there for first or second dose.

The health workers (HWs) and front line workers (FWs) will get the dose at the special counters/centres in PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and in Civil Hospitals (Sector 22, Sector 45 and at Manimajra).

The police personnel (FWs) may get the precaution dose at the police hospital in Sector 26 too. The staff of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation may get the precaution dose at the camp being organised in the Municipal Corporation Office in Sector 17 as well.

For COVID vaccination of children (18 yrs and above), the targeted population of 18 years and above in UT Chandigarh is 8,43,000. The first dose of the vaccine has already been given to all the targeted population. The second dose of the vaccine has been given to 8,06,020, i.e. 95.61%.

The Adviser has directed that all the targeted adult population of Chandigarh will be fully vaccinated with double dose before the next weekend, that is January 14, 2022. Accordingly, the existing centres are being more strengthened to further speed up the process,” it was said.