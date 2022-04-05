Books, uniforms from particular shops: UT says strict action will be taken against erring schools

Stating that the Chandigarh Administration has “taken serious view of the practice of schools asking parents to buy books and uniform from particular shops,” UT on Monday ordered that “strict action would be taken against erring schools.”

The District Education Officer has written to principals and heads of all recognised private schools in UT. It was mentioned that “parents can purchase books, uniform as well as other articles from wherever they desire. It has come to the notice… that some schools direct/ advise parents to purchase books/ copies/ stationery items/ uniform from a particular shop. Although, this office has issued in this regard… some schools are not complying with the directions”. The DEO stated that schools were also directed to display the list of books, uniforms, etc., on the notice board as well as on their websites.

School fee hiked considerably

As the new academic session physically begins this year, after a hiatus of two years, several private schools have hiked their school fee considerably. As parents said that many of them incurred heavy losses in their business and some lost their jobs due to the pandemic, schools, too, stated that they were running on loss because of Covid. Director School Education Palika Arora told The Indian Express that as per the Fee Act, a hike of only upto eight percent is allowed.

A parent of a student of Delhi Public School shared the fee structure from the last five years. He mentioned that the quarterly fee for classes Nursery to V had increased from Rs 12,600, almost six years ago, to Rs 24,600 now.

He said, “The hike is wrong as they did not invest much in the upgradation of the facilities and students also did not use their infrastructure. The middle class was hit the most during Covid. Salaries have been reduced and not increased since then. Why the enhancement of school fee then?” Some parents also said that most schools, barring a few, are also not offering sibling discount with effect from this session. A father of two said that there has been a 16 per cent hike in the fee he paid for his son for this session. “My son is in St Soldier International School, and last year when he was in Class VIII, I paid Rs 4,290. This time the fee I have been asked to pay is Rs 4,900,” he said.

Parents said that St Kabir School, Sector 26, too, hiked the fee by Rs 5,000 by a quarter for his ward. A parent from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, submitted a video where he informed that on Monday, his son and other students were not allowed to attend the school as they have not submitted the tuition fee asked by the school.

Parents throng bookstores

Bookstores across the city saw parents thronging in huge numbers. Schools referring to and ‘advising’ to buy from particular book shops has led to chaos at selected ones where parents were seen waiting in queues for hours together.

Manchanda Book Store, outlets of which are both in UT and Panchkula, stood out with maximum rush of parents. Parents told The Indian Express that they were referred to selective book shops by school authorities. “We are told by the school to buy books from Manchanda Book Store. We cannot go to other bookstores as the school’s logo is available only here,” Neelam, a mother, said. A number of parents were seen waiting for their turn since morning at the Sector 19 outlet in UT. It was stated that their work has been affected due to queues outside bookstores.

“I have been waiting since 9 am to merely buy notebooks, which cannot be bought from any other bookstore”, said Parminder Kaur, a mother of two. Parents also mentioned that the price of books has seen a hike of around 8 to 10 per cent and that some are even taking second hand books from their friends.

The owner of Manchanda’s Mixed Bag Shop, Sector 16, Panchkula, who refused to divulge his name stated that the sudden rise in prices of books is due to the increase in demand of printing. “Lockdown saw a decrease in printing of books. And now since sessions of all the classes have begun simultaneously, there is a sudden surge in printing and price of paper. Due to these, the cost of books has also substantially increased,” the owner said.



Private schools can’t hike fee this year: Punjab CM

The decision taken by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directing private schools to not hike fee has gained momentum in UT. Many parents urged the UT Administration headed by the Punjab Governor to impose similar orders. There was a protest on Monday by parents of students from Mount Carmel School, who stated that there was a hike in the tuition fee from Rs 3,550 to Rs 6,800.

BJP councillor writes to adviser

Harpreet Babla, BJP councillor wrote to UT Adviser that there are hundreds of schools in Chandigarh, and only five book-shops to buy books from. “All the schools keep their hefty commission share from these shopkeepers and are looting the children and their parents in the name of education,” she said. She requested that the books be available on nominal rates. “It is the duty of the administration to get every child educated. Strict action must be taken against those who charge commission and cheat parents,” she added.



‘Schools have suffered for two years’

In response to the heavy criticism against private schools, HS Mamik, President of Independent Schools Association said, “Schools have suffered for the last two years. In 2021 by different orders of the HC and administration, there was no increase in fees. Instead 80 per cent fees was to be recovered over an extended period and balance 20 per cent was to be recovered later. In 2021-2022 we did not increase the fees to help the parents but by different orders of the administration, 15 per cent discount is to be provided, retrospectively. This is very damaging and private schools have to increase fees by minimum 8 per cent as per the Fee Control Act. Schools have become soft targets for politicians, as most of them never cared for good education for all.”

Showcause notice issued to shopkeepers

Meanwhile, the Excise and Taxation Department carried out checking of books and stationary shops in Chandigarh on Monday. Show cause notices were issued to various booksellers and uniform dealers for non issuance of tax invoices. A total of ten show cause notices amounting to Rs 2 lakh approximately, were issued. Popular Book Depot, Happy Book Depot, Modern Book Store, Ramesh Book Store, Manchanda Mixed Bag, Surinder Stationers, Krishna Traders, Baba Garments, Naveen Hoisery, Paul Book Depot were among those inspected by the officials. ETOs Shikha Kochhar, Ashish Sharma, Nirpjit Kaur and Amanpreet Singh checked the above premises.



(with inputs from Ramita Dogra and Sakshi)