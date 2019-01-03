Booked by CBI, firm owner operating in Chandigarh for two years

AN OWNER of Click Education Services Pvt Ltd, Sector 47, an immigration firm, has been booked by the CBI for forgery, cheating and human trafficking. The firm has been operating in Chandigarh for the last two years, tying up with school managements to facilitate their students’ educational and cultural trips to NASA in the US.

The immigration firm is owned by two persons; one of them, Chetan Sabharwal, 27, a resident of Sector 47, figures among the five accused named in the FIR registered by the CBI in Delhi on December 27 last year. Other four accused are Balraj Singh of K P Travels, Jalandhar, Lovepreet Singh of Tarn Taran, Tilak Raj of Hoshiarpur and one woman, Gagan Gupta, of Gurdaspur.

Sources said, “Before starting his own immigration firm, Chetan Sabharwal, a graduate from Panjab University, had worked with a Chandigarh- based travel agency for two years. Later, he decided to open his own immigration firm in partnership with one Mridul Kapri. Initially, the office of Click Education Services Pvt Ltd was in Sector 20 and later, it was shifted to Sector 47 nine months ago.”

A staff member at the immigration office in Sector 47 said, “We have a team of marketing people, who roam in the field and contact the school managements.” Chetan was the man who had applied for and obtained four passports of students of Nawanshahr school, St Joseph’s Convent, and attempted to traffick four other men on the basis of these passports from Delhi to the US in August 2017, the FIR states.

The FIR states, “Chetan Sabharwal along with accused Tilak Raj also coached the four students, who were scheduled to travel on the passport and visa documents of four students of St Joseph’s Convent School, Nawanshahr, to US, about what to say when if they were asked any question about their trip at the IGI, Airport, Delhi. The two coached the students at Royal Hotel in Karol Bagh on August 10, 2017.”

All attempts made by Chandigarh Newsline to contact Chetan were futile. His rented accommodation in Sector 47 has been locked since December 29. His two mobile phone numbers provided by his office in Sector 47 are switched off. His sister, Rekha Sabharwal, told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone, “For last five days, my brother has not been in our contact. His phone is switched off.”

R K Gaur, spokesman of CBI, said, “The FIR was registered after a thorough probe. Chetan Sabharwal joined the CBI probe during the preliminary investigation.”

Mridul Kapri, co-owner of Click Education Services Pvt Ltd, said, “Indeed, we were aware of the CBI probe since 2017 and Chetan has provided all relevant documents to investigators. St Joseph’s Convent School was the client of Chetan Sabharwal. I am not aware of the antecedents of other four persons, who are named in the FIR along with Chetan.”

A visit to the office of Click Education Services Pvt Ltd revealed that Chetan had not come to his office for the last six days.