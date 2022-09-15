Book on exploits of engineer regiment in 1971 war released

A book documenting the participation of an Engineer Regiment of the Army in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was released here on Wednesday, among a gathering of veteran officers of the regiment. The book titled ‘Engineering The Victory March-Bangladesh Liberation War 1971’ has been written by Brigadier RB Singh (Retd), a veteran of 235 Engineer Regiment, who took part in the war as a young captain.

The book traces the role of the regiment in the Bangladesh Liberation War. In the famous Battle of Hilli, the

regiment provided close support to 202 Mountain Brigade and 8 Guards who were tasked to capture Hilli. In addition to capture of Hilli, the regiment also provided close support to 66 and 340 Mountain Brigades.

After surrender of the Pakistan Army on December 15, 1971, a construction company of the regiment was left behind in Bangladesh to restore disrupted communications.

The author revealed that the regiment made all road communications possible from Hilli to Ghoraghat, Palasbari, Gaibanda and Rangpur, Saidpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka (a distance of approximately 400 km) by improving and maintaining roads and tracks, lifting of land mines and booby traps and construction of replacement bridges.

“A total of 27 replacement bridges were made, which is a record number by any engineer regiment in the Eastern Sector,” said Brigadier Singh.

The book was released by Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) HRS Mann (Retd), former Chief of Staff Western Command. Several senior retired officers were present on the occasion including Lt Gen PK Grover, Lt Gen Ravi Raichand, Lt Gen KS Mann and Major General GK Sen.

Veteran officers of the regiment and their families attended the book release coming from various cities like Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.