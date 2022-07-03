Book Nook: Sonal Bawa Bakshi on her debut novel, love for thrillers and the carpe diem spirit

“Those who do not own their life, end up getting owned by someone else.” The hook line of Sonal Bawa Bakshi’s debut novel ‘What Comes from Within’, reflects a deeper meaning, one that goes beyond the book, and mirrors her life. “Life springs up so many surprises, good, bad, and ugly. It’s a great leveller and teacher, and over the course of mine, I have learnt to buck up and not buckle down, to embrace a bring-it-on-attitude, no matter what,” says Sonal.

The heroine of her book celebrates the same carpe diem spirit. A firebrand, feisty, passionate, determined and fiercely independent Nalini Shah is the mettle Sonal hopes the young women of today are made of. “I’ve been brought up by strong and independent women, and a father who supported us all the way, and this is what I wanted to convey through my writings – women of substance,” she says.

The story of the strength of a young woman who suffers abuse at the hands of those who were supposed to be her guardians, ‘What Comes from Within’ also celebrates the unconditional bond between two friends, braving all odds.

Interestingly, it was a short story assignment at a creative writing workshop that eventually led to this book. “My sister found the premise exciting, and encouraged me to pen it as a full-fledged thriller.” It was not an easy task, she adds. A huge fan of detective novels, murders and mysteries with on-the-edge-of-the-seat storylines, Sonal went through five drafts, a year and a half of going back and forth with her mentor and editor Vincent Varghese before she finalised the book.

The hook line of Sonal Bawa Bakshi’s debut novel ‘What Comes from Within’, reflects a deeper meaning, one that goes beyond the book, and mirrors her life. (Express) The hook line of Sonal Bawa Bakshi’s debut novel ‘What Comes from Within’, reflects a deeper meaning, one that goes beyond the book, and mirrors her life. (Express)

“Why people act or react the way they do, finding meaning behind senseless acts of crime and passion, giving closure to a murder, peeling off the layers one by one is what fascinates me,” Sonal is now planning to write two sequels and add to the Nalini-Carol suspense thriller series.

Although born and brought up in Chandigarh, Sonal did her schooling from Carmel Convent followed by a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from GCA Chandigarh, her book is set in Vancouver, Canada. “India is my motherland, but I’ve truly grown and forged great relationships in Canada which has been my home for the last 17 years,” she says, never discounting the bookmarked memories of Chandigarh, where her favourite haunts were libraries and little bookstores, and reading a welcome escape.

“It still is,” says Sonal, who started writing at the age of 10 and recently also penned the script of her short film. “Words are my medium of expression, communication, inspiration and healing. Nothing is more cathartic or gratifying.”

A working professional by day and novelist by night, Sonal has also done a course in film production and is journaling her experiences as an immigrant.

‘What Comes from Within’ has been published by Destiny Media LLP and is available online.