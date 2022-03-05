For better or verse: Nisha Luthra’s new book of poetry explores love, association, friendship

“My poetry is about attachment, friendship, love, affection, fellowship, and fondness,” reflects Chandigarh-based poet and theatre director Nisha Luthra while talking about her first book of poetry ‘Uns’. The book is a collection of 55 Hindi poems, depicting different facets of human love, association, and friendship; which are also meanings of ‘Uns’, an Urdu word.

Luthra, the founder of The Narrators, a performing arts society, says all poems depict various human emotions and sentiments. The 130-page book, says Luthra, has abstract illustrations by painter Anubhav Som.

“I wrote the poems over a period of three to four years. ‘Uns’ has two parts. The first has a set of 32 poems and is dedicated to self-love, unrequited love, attractions, and expressions. The second set of poems is a dedication to ‘Uns’ with others who have somehow shaped my life in many ways. I have tried to keep the language simple so that readers find the content relatable. I have devoted some special poems in my book to people, who have been integral to my life, who have loved me, nurtured me, inspired me, and encouraged me to be who I really am – ‘an artist’, ‘a woman’ of my own strength. My collection of poems is filled with gratitude and are a tribute to my mentors, friends, and family,” says Luthra.

Luthra has dedicated the poems to her mother, father, and sister, who passed away in the same year, and the rest are for artists who have inspired her life and creative work. Elegies are part of the book and there are poems about love, affection, longing, letting go, and yet holding something back. “I have expressed every emotion one enjoys, witnesses and lives through life and relationships, the various shades of love, hope, life, dreams, desires, loss, and grief and poems about the struggles of artists and farmers,” explains Luthra.

On March 12, two poetry films based on poems from ‘Uns’ will be screened in the evening at the Rock Garden, Chandigarh.