Book Nook: Miracles do happen, even in a pandemic

A lawyer, author, poet, and tarot card reader, Naina Pachnanda, 31, an alumna of Carmel convent, Chandigarh, wears many hats. A graduate of the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, Naina practised in the Supreme Court of India, High Court of Delhi, various district courts, for over five years before she decided to venture into a new career path as a Senior Innovation Specialist for Invest India in 2019.

Writing since the age of 10, Naina took refuge in poetry during the pandemic. Her recently released anthology of poems ‘Miracles do happen’ tries to make sense of the suffering Covid-19 unleashed on us.

Tell us about your journey as a poet.

Though trained in law, I like to call myself a lawyer with a soul. Writing comes naturally to me. I was 10 when I found the writer in me. It was from the Harry Potter series of J.K. Rowling I learnt there is magic beyond words. In fact, the first poem I wrote was on Harry Potter.

Rhyming also comes naturally to me. When I am in the zone, I can make anything rhyme within 30 seconds.

Before this anthology, I published a book titled “New India” .

As for poetry, I first started publishing my work on the social media. I began from the scratch and now have around 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Naina with her book, ‘Miracles do happen’. (Express Photo) Naina with her book, ‘Miracles do happen’. (Express Photo)

Tell us about your recently published anthology.

It is based on love, loss, failure, rejection, hope, motivation, acceptance, interaction, manifestation and abundant happiness. It’s a compilation of more than 200 poems conceived during the greatest challenge to mankind in the 21st century. Sample these lines from my anthology:

“We are all one and we all suffer alike,

Illness doesn’t view wealth, stature, wrong or right,

We are all on this planet at this present moment together,

Karmically bound, going through this crisis, like birds of the same feather.”

What inspired you to write it?

I wrote these poems to address the challenges we were going through during the pandemic. I wrote with the fervent hope that my words would soothe and heal.

I feel both joy and suffering are a part of life. The world is more connected by pain than by love. As humans, we connect with each other’s experiences and that’s how we strive to overcome our own. My poems are all about spreading hope.

Is that why the anthology is titled “Miracles do happen”?

The reason behind the title is my belief that all of us, ordinary beings, can create magic in our own humble way because miracles do happen every single day.

Do you have any mentors?

Yes, I do, and his name is Daisaku Ikeda, president of The SOKA Gakkai International. He says, “One must enjoy what there is to enjoy and one must suffer what there is to suffer because both joy and suffering are a part of life.” This is so profound.

What would be your message to your readers?

My message to the world would be, Dream big, don’t waste your time comparing your life to that of others, each of us has taken birth to fulfil our own unique mission on the earth.