Book Nook: India, of memories & myriad hues

Inspired by his love for India and deliberated by his varied childhood experiences in the country, Vikas Dhawan launched his literary celebration of growing up titled ‘India India Feeling’ in Chandigarh this week.

“This book is a light-hearted exploration of India. It unfolds some of my wonderful experiences and fond memories of childhood, of growing up, of the warmth of family and friendships…sketching a vibrant essence of the country when it had an old-fashioned charm,” said Dhawan, a former civil servant in the United Kingdom. Dhawan grew up in Punjab and Chandigarh and part of his schooling was in GMSSS in Sector 35, Chandigarh, and DAV College, Sector 10. Dhawan enjoys writing for leisure as well as in a professional capacity and has experience working in the education sector as part of the UK Civil Service and the University of Cambridge.

As you turn the pages of this book, you’ll take part in some entertaining journeys of horse-driven tongas to school, of families travelling on a scooter, impromptu street parties during power cuts, neighbourhood cricket matches and of kites that coloured the sky in a festival like no other. From humorous conversations with the author where a single household in a locality owning a telephone or a TV set received the iconic status, to taking a nostalgic trip down the bylanes to taste street food, TV programmes and newspapers that defined growing up – this book brings forth what India was like back then.

The book talks extensively of Chandigarh, with references to Sector 17 (bus stand, shopping plaza, the estate office, the court complex, Sindhi Sweets, Indian Coffee House), Tagore Theatre, traffic rules in Chandigarh, newspapers in the Tricity, Timber Trail at Parwanoo, Kasauli, Shimla, Khushwant Singh, Jaspal Bhatti and Flop Show, astrologer P Khurrana and his son Ayushmann Khurrana, columnist H Kishie Singh, and Urdu poet from Panchkula T N Raz, amongst others.