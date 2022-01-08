scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Book Nook: Haryana bureaucrat's anthology of poems offers 'different perspective on life'

Haryana Civil Services officer Varsha Khangwal said the poems revolve around life, love, death, friendship, and spirituality.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh
January 8, 2022
Varsha Khangwal presentis her book ‘In the Name of Love and God’ to Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana CM, Amit Agrawal. (Express Photo)

A Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, Varsha Khangwal has authored an anthology of poems titled ‘In the Name of Love and God’.

Varsha said the poems revolve around life, love, death, friendship, and spirituality. “They present a different perspective on life. This approach sometimes can be construed as rebellion. At the core of these poems is the belief in Almighty, the constant search for the true self, human values and the tireless spirit of man. Nature and its elements in these poems are allegory of deep love feelings and longing,” she told The Indian Express.

A senior HCS officer, Varsha is a postgraduate in History from Panjab University and was awarded the Gold Medal for topping the two-year course.

In 2004, she was selected for the Haryana Civil Services and here too, she topped her batch. Her husband Yogesh Kumar is also an HCS officer and they have two children.

