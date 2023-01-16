scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Book Nook: Cyrus Gonda pens book on Ludhiana cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora

The book highlights Trishneet Arora's milestones and failures along with interactions with people who have been a part of his journey and comprises stories, lessons, and different views of his life so far.

Trishneet Arora and Cyrus Gonda.
Listen to this article
Book Nook: Cyrus Gonda pens book on Ludhiana cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After personalities like the late J R D Tata and M S Dhoni, Prof Cyrus Gonda’s next in the magic of leadership series is Trishneet Arora, a cybersecurity entrepreneur. Launched this week in Chandigarh, the book narrates Arora’s rise from when he decided to drop out of school to his first stint as an entrepreneur and all the way to his journey so far.

The book highlights his milestones and failures along with interactions with people who have been a part of his journey and comprises stories, lessons, and different views of his life so far. The book includes special notes, experiences, and anecdotes from eminent personalities like Hector Balderas, attorney general of New Mexico; Lt General Rajesh Pant, National cybersecurity coordinator of India.

“I cannot emphasise how much today’s youth needs to hear his story and draw inspiration from it. In a world where the unconventional profession has fast-tracked and thinking out of the box is normalised, Trishneet comes across as the flag bearer of the same. I believe his journey of a simple boy from Ludhiana to a youth icon and inspiration in cybersecurity is a tale that has so many lessons for every reader,” said Prof Gonda.

More from Chandigarh

Trishneet says he wanted Prof. Gonda to write his book as he is an authority foremost about leadership across the globe today and his previous two books in this series – ‘The Magic of Leadership’ – on JRD Tata and on M S Dhoni, have been bestsellers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 14:47 IST
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi’s recipe to beat the cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Coffee with a lot of milk’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close