Book Nook: Cyrus Gonda pens book on Ludhiana cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora

After personalities like the late J R D Tata and M S Dhoni, Prof Cyrus Gonda’s next in the magic of leadership series is Trishneet Arora, a cybersecurity entrepreneur. Launched this week in Chandigarh, the book narrates Arora’s rise from when he decided to drop out of school to his first stint as an entrepreneur and all the way to his journey so far.

The book highlights his milestones and failures along with interactions with people who have been a part of his journey and comprises stories, lessons, and different views of his life so far. The book includes special notes, experiences, and anecdotes from eminent personalities like Hector Balderas, attorney general of New Mexico; Lt General Rajesh Pant, National cybersecurity coordinator of India.

“I cannot emphasise how much today’s youth needs to hear his story and draw inspiration from it. In a world where the unconventional profession has fast-tracked and thinking out of the box is normalised, Trishneet comes across as the flag bearer of the same. I believe his journey of a simple boy from Ludhiana to a youth icon and inspiration in cybersecurity is a tale that has so many lessons for every reader,” said Prof Gonda.

Trishneet says he wanted Prof. Gonda to write his book as he is an authority foremost about leadership across the globe today and his previous two books in this series – ‘The Magic of Leadership’ – on JRD Tata and on M S Dhoni, have been bestsellers.