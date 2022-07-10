Book Nook: Conquering mighty fears – Saachi Dhillon’s debut book traces her Everest journey

Steeped in Sherpa culture, the Namche Bazar in north-eastern Nepal is a lively place filled with thousands of trekkers who pass through this Himalayan town – a song in their hearts, a prayer on their lips, the spirit of surrendering to the mighty mountains and the resolve to “find their Everest”.

On the sunny day of May 3 in 2019, Chandigarh’s Saachi Dhillon found herself among the trekkers. A marketing communications professional, the travelling chica was about to live out her dream to trek to the Everest Base Camp (EBC). At an elevation of 5,364 metres, the 12-day EBC trek on the south side from Lukla airport is a sought-after route in the Himalayas. Dhillon went on to release her debut book ‘Dreaming of Everest’ on the third anniversary of the memorable experience.

“The mountains give me a sense of calm. My ultimate goal is to have a house in the hills,” says Dhillon. The dreamcatcher on her book’s cover captures it perfectly.

The book took shape after Dhillon wrote about her adventure in a creative writing course. Encouraged by the feedback, she decided to pen it in long-form in 2020 during the lockdown. Year 2021 was another mountain to scale as she had to find a publisher, which Dhillon finally did with Ukiyoto. An intrepid traveller who has been to 22 countries, it was her stint in the United Kingdom, where she lived independently for three years, that empowered her to take up solo trips.

“I fell in love with the magnificent Himalayas on a trek in Nepal seven years back,” says Dhillon, who had never been on a high-altitude trek till then.

Sir Edmund Hillary, who along with Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1953, is known to have famously said: “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves”. “I had a knot in my stomach, but the Himalayas have a strange hold on me,” Dhillon turns philosophical and we can almost visualise her having tea with Tenzing Norgay’s 70-year-old niece Tshering Doma, hear the gushing sound of Dudh Koshi and Bhote Koshi rivers and walk across the Hillary bridge.

It is as if we too get to taste the steaming Sherpa soup and dal bhaat, listen to the story of the monk and the yeti at the 16th century monastery of Pangboche, soak in the panoramic views, her amusing run-ins with the very temperamental donkeys, and share her hope that she’d bump into Tom Cruise at the EBC – yes, he was there! Saachi also lucked out when she found herself part of a great group of trekkers, spirited, encouraging folks, and a superb guide.

“Altitude sickness, extreme weather conditions, fatigue, anxiety… it was tough for a germophobe like me, going without a bath for days, sharing rooms, filthy toilets, a nasty cough. It’s a mental battle.” Saachi soldiered on, especially in the last leg, when her oxygen level plummeted, yet realised that she is stronger than she thought. It was a humbling experience that made her let go of the metaphorical “weight we carry”.

“Once in a while, we need to step out of the comfort zone and do what makes us alive. Just trust your instincts, and yes, travel light, carry layers, enough cash, waterproof covers and trekking poles,” says Dhillon. She is all set to scale Ama Dablam, Matterhorn of the Everest, next. “Anita Kundo, who has summited the Everest twice, said to us: This is only the beginning of what all you can accomplish; let this be the starting point.”