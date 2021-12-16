‘Meticulous planning relentlessly executed to perfection by all sub-units’

To coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a book, ‘War In The East, Liberation of Bangladesh, 1971’, was released here in the presence of veterans of the war.

The book is written by Colonel Ranbir Singh, VrC (Retd), who also participated in the war and was then a Major with 4 Rajput Regiment. The book illustrates the courage, determination and die-hard spirit of Indian soldiers, who faced challenging circumstances and dangerous situations involving risks to their lives.

Also Read | The heroes who helped win the 1971 Indo-Pak war

Among the retired war veterans who graced the occasion were Lt General Bhopinder Singh, former Lt Governor Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, Lt General H S Panag, former Northern and Central Army Commander, Lt General G S Sihota, VrC, Major General P C Puri, Maj Gen J S Dhillon, Brigadier H S Lamba, Brig M S Dullat, Brig Harwant Singh and Brig P S Mann.

A unique aspect was that a majority of veterans present had participated in the war for the liberation of Bangladesh. “The book is a testament to the valour of Indian soldiers and leadership at junior level. A record 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and were taken prisoners of war by the Indian Army on December 16, 1971,” said Col Ranbir.

Talking about the distinctive features of the book, Colonel Ranbir said, “While most of the war books on the East Pakistan war have been written from the higher perspective of top military commanders, my book has been written from the grassroots level. The stress has been laid on battalion level operations highlighting junior commanders’ leadership. Majority of the books cover a specific unit or formation whereas my book covers the entire offensive operation by India’s Eastern Command and illustrates the war in its entirety.”

He said that the Indian Army weaved a ‘chakravyuh’ to ensure success. “It was meticulous planning, which was relentlessly executed to perfection by all sub-units, which I have mentioned in the book,” added the Colonel. The book has 163 pages. The sequence includes background, trigger point, and actions prior to declaration of war by Pakistan on December 3, 1971. The main offensive is covered in five parts.

The distinguishing feature of the book which sets it apart from others is detailed illustrations through 38 maps and sketches. Every map or sketch mentions the name of the unit, the date and the place which was being tackled.

“It took me two years to research and write the book. I have written about those who fought alongside me and sacrificed their lives. The book is a statement of the die-hard spirit, discipline, loyalty, superior training and zest to complete the given task with missionary zeal,” he said.

Col Ranbir took part in both 1965 and 1971 wars. He was wounded in action in Kargil in May 1965 and was awarded Vir Chakra for gallantry. His family has the distinction of serving the Indian Army and the nation for four generations. His father Brig Sukhdev Singh was awarded Military Cross in World war II and Vir Chakra in 1948. His elder brother’s son Capt Karminder Singh Kang was killed in action in Sri Lanka in 1989.