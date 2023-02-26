Book authored by Nawanshahr local finds place at World Book Fair in New Delhi

A Hindi book, ‘Primarjit Ikigai’, authored by Nawanshahr (Punjab) resident Ashwani Joshi has become one of the crowd favourites at the ongoing World Book Fair in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The book was released by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on November 8, 2022.

The book has been co-authored by Dr Kanchan Thaper Wig from Maharashtra.

“The book encompasses, the Japanese and Indian ancient essential secrets towards the goal of a meaningful, joyful, healthy and living long life,” Purohit had said during the release.

‘Primarjit’ in Hindi means ‘improved’ and ‘ikigai’ is a Japanese word derived from ‘iki’ meaning ‘life’ and ‘gai’ meaning the ‘realisation of hope and expectations’.

Having travelled to nearly 160 countries, Joshi, a merchant marine engineer, said the book will help people from all walks of life, especially students, to choose the right profession, passion, and mission which ultimately results in ‘ikigai’ or the ‘purpose of living’.

Primarjit Ikigai talks about the ‘five blue zones’ of the world (Japan, Italy, California, Costa Rica, and Greece) where most people live active, longer lives. The book tells how one can live a longer and happier life by knowing one’s own Ikigai.

The author said that research has attributed the longevity to certain exclusive practices prevalent in the five zones.