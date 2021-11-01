Book analyses Covid impact on Punjab economy, the way forward

As Punjab grapples emerges out of the Covid-19 disruption, a group of experts have put their heads together to offer a comprehensive analysis of the situation and policy measures needed to revive the economy of the majorly agrarian state.

The research and analysis, in form of a compilation of essays have been released in the form of a book -Covid-19 Pandemic and Economic Development: Emerging Public Policy Lessons for Indian Punjab.

It has been edited by Prof Sukhpal Singh (IIM, Ahmedabad), Prof Lakhwinder Singh (Khalsa College, Patiala), Prof Kamal Vatta (Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana) among others. The essays have examined the various facets of the economy and come out with enduring policy suggestions.

Prof Sukhpal Singh said, “The book is written to bring together people from all communities. It tells how everyone can work on their personal level to better the development of Punjab as well as the other regions where the economy suffered due to the pandemic.”

The book has focused on various sectors such as agriculture, industry, services, education, health, besides fiscal, banking, diaspora, gender, governance, and sustainability challenges the state economy faces.

Prof Lakhwinder Singh termed the book as “a modest effort” to serve Punjab.

“Our langar tradition has been appreciated worldwide. However, I feel more can be added to it. The traditional langar is not sufficient. We can add more nutrition to it with the help of NGOs. This book contains various ingredients for volunteering organisations as well as the governments and is written for the general people to understand what is happening in Punjab currently and what they can do,” he added.

Prof Upinder Sawhney, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said the book has brought together many ideas and issues. “The post-Covid development is extremely difficult. The new government will be in place soon (in Punjab) and will have the opportunity to make a fresh start. I sincerely wish the policymakers take inspiration from this book and do their bit,” he said.

Former Punjab information commissioner PPS Gill said, “As responsible citizens, we have to think positively for our own and others’ survival as well. Punjab is currently filled with poison-polluted air, water and soil. The 322-page book shows that all those who have put in their effort, their heart beats for Punjab”.

Prof Kamal Vatta said 33 persons have contributed for the book. “It is not specifically based on Punjab. Other economies that have suffered can be benefited by this boo.”