Bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre for farmers who follow DSR technique: Punjab CM Mann

To encourage farmers to take to direct sowing of rice (DSR), the Punjab government on Saturday announced a bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers who would take up the technique. This is the first time that the state government has announced a bonus to encourage farmers to take up a water-saving method of sowing.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement in a video message. He said farmers can start sowing paddy using the direct sowing method from May 20.

Mann said that the groundwater situation is in a critical state and many districts were in the red zone. Hence, it was important to save groundwater and adopt methods of paddy sowing suggested by experts that could save water.

The chief minister appealed to farmers to adopt the method themselves and encourage their relatives and friends to follow it. Paddy crops, sown with transplantation and flooding method, consume a lot of water. Every kilogram of paddy requires up to 3,000 litres of water.

The lowering water table has been a major issue in the state, with successive governments having expressed concerns that Punjab may turn into a desert in a few years.