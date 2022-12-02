Bond policy: Rohtak PGIMS doctors end strike, MBBS students’ protest continues

In a late evening development on Thursday, Resident Doctors Association of Rohtak’s PGIMS ended their strike. They were on strike in support of the agitating MBBS students for the past eight days. Meanwhile, the MBBS students—who are on a warpath to oppose the government’s bond policy– have announced to continue their strike in the government run-medical institutes hoping for moral support from the resident doctors.

The decision to withdraw the strike by the resident doctors has come in the wake of the amendments in the bond policy as announced by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday. Announcing withdrawal of the strike, the association stated that “the RDA is grateful to the Chief Minister for his time and assurance regarding the amendments to the bond policy”. In a statement, the association said: “Though, the nature of the policy may be subjected to deliberations and developments in the future, the fraternity shall look forward to the assurances provided through the meeting held on 30-11-2022. Further, we shall look forward to an official clarification from the government regarding SOPs for implementation of the policy and we hope that they shall be… in the best interest of the undergraduate students.”

Meanwhile, a leader of MBBS students, Priya Kaushik said: “The agitation of MBBS students will continue till their demands are met. We are sure that the Resident Doctors Association will continue to extending their moral strike to us.”