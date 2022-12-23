Bond policy notified, agitating MBBS students say: Will take a call after considering all aspects

A day after the Haryana government issued a revised notification on its bond policy for the MBBS students, the agitating students Thursday said that they will take a call on their ongoing strike after consulting with the students of all medical colleges concerned and considering all aspects.

A student leader from Rohtak’s PGIMS, Priya Kaushik told The Indian Express that before taking a call on their ongoing strike they would discuss the issues related to their attendance during the agitation period and FIRs lodged against the agitators apart from the tweaked notification on the bond policy. According to Kaushik, MBBS students at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa; Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; SHKM Government Medical College Nalhar, Mewat; and BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, have also participated in the agitation, in one way or another.

Keeping in mind the demands of the MBBS students, the state government after a detailed discussion with them on November 30; had made several important changes in the bond policy.

The officials say: “With the new changes, the government has reduced the time limit of the seven-year bond agreement to five years; including postgraduate (PG) education in this time period, eventually making the time limit of the bond as two years.”

Along with this, the government says, the previous bond amount of Rs 40 lakhs has now been reduced to Rs 30 lakhs and by deducting the fees from this; the amount will come up to about Rs 25 lakhs. It has also been decided to give 10 percent relaxation for girls, excluding the institutional fees. Moreover, it has been decided that in case of any untoward incident with a student studying MBBS, his family will not be bound to pay the bond amount.

On the other hand, the agitating students have been seeking that the compulsory government job period be reduced from seven years to one year, and the bond of Rs 36.8 lakh be brought down to Rs 5 lakh. They are also seeking a guaranteed job within four months of completion of the MBBS course.

According to the students, banks should not be a part of the bond process and students should only deal with their respective institutes.

Advertisement

Supporting the demands of agitating students, Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, an academician and former professor of Rohtak-based PGIMS, said: “If the government gives a job within one year, then its okay. But if a candidate is not given a job within one year and he or she joins a public sector hospital in a neighbouring state or army, then the doctor should not be called back to Haryana hospitals after spending 3-4 years there. The government should amend this provision in which the doctors can be called to Haryana any time within five years. Bond amount should not be more than Rs 10 lakh instead of current amount of nearly Rs 25 lakh.”