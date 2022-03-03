Bonanza for house owners in Chandigarh

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday approved all the recommendations made by an MP-led panel, which includes allowing need-based changes in housing board flats, easy access to occupation certificates, and linking of civic body records with property registration.

UT Advisor Dharam Pal said, “The Administrator has given his nod to almost all proposals. The panel has been asked to give its reports by April.”

The 11-member committee on property matters is headed by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and was constitued on October 5, 2021, in compliance with a Supreme Court order, dated September 7, 2021, in the Estate Officer vs Charanjit Kaur and Others case.

The SC had ordered the formation of the committee to streamline the process for sanction of mutation, grant of occupancy and no-objection certificates, and other citizen-centric requirements.

The committee had recommended a reduction of the unearned increase in the value of leasehold properties — the difference between the price paid by the original allottee and the market value paid at the time of its transfer — from the existing 33.33% (1/3rd) to 25% or 20% (1/4th or 1/5th). The panel also allowed more time for property transfer which will benefit 10,000 families in 108 cooperative societies.

Easy Access to occupation certificates

The panel has recommended that house owners, who don’t have mandatory occupation certificates, be given that on the basis of sewerage, water, or power connections.

Linking MC records with property registration

The committee has recommended the linking of civic records with housing board ones because several property owners pay lakhs in penalities as they are unable to get ownership records updated with the municipal corporation.

Greenlight to need-based changes

The panel has also okayed need-based changes in small flats after a look at the structural safety and payment of composition fee.

Lower FAR fee

The panel has also sought rationalisation of the rates for increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) or the constructed area.