Bomb threats trigger panic in Ludhiana schools; police investigate

Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, said anti-sabotage teams and dog squads were deployed to inspect all the affected schools.

At least 10 schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana received bomb threat emails Tuesday, prompting anti-sabotage teams and dog squads to conduct thorough security checks, though the police confirmed no explosives were found.

“Threat e-mails from some elements claiming to be Khalistani extremists have been received by 10 schools. All of them are being searched thoroughly. Nothing worrying has been found yet,” he told The Indian Express.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the threats and have heightened security at educational institutions across the city.