After schools, bomb threat emails target Punjab Civil Secretariat, Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh

Bomb threat emails triggered evacuations and security sweeps at the Punjab Civil Secretariat and Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A day after a series of bomb threat emails were sent to schools, the District Court, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Sector 1 and the Punjab Municipal Bhawan in Sector 35 on Thursday received similar messages, prompting an immediate security response.

According to officials, the emails were sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the Punjab Civil Secretariat and to the Director, Local Government, at Municipal Bhawan, where the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, routinely attends official functions in the auditorium.

Following receipt of the threat emails, police, fire brigade personnel, and bomb disposal squads rushed to both locations. Security agencies cordoned off the premises and evacuated employees and visitors as a precautionary measure. A thorough anti-sabotage check and search operation is currently underway at both sites.