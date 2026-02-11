Bomb threat emails trigger panic in multiple private schools in Mohali; police launch probe, nothing suspicious found yet

Mohali Superintendent of Police Dilpreet Singh said investigations into the school bomb threats are ongoing, and authorities are not ruling out any possibility.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readMohaliFeb 11, 2026 12:30 PM IST
mohali schoolsYadavindra Public School (YPS) in Sector 51, Learning Paths School in Sector 67, Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, and several others received the threats. (Express Photo)
Several private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails early Wednesday from an anonymous sender, echoing a similar scare reported in Chandigarh last month. School authorities alerted the Mohali police as soon as they noticed the emails, prompting swift security checks, evacuations, and the suspension of classes as a precaution.

Sources said the schools received the emails around 7.30 am on their official email IDs. The messages reportedly warned of a bomb blast.

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in Sector 51, Learning Paths School in Sector 67, Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, and several others received the threats, according to officials.

“At around 7:30 am today, many prominent schools in Mohali received a threatening email. Our bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage teams, police station staff, RGOs, DSPs, and SPs are on the ground conducting thorough checks. As a precaution, we have cordoned off the schools, declared a holiday for students and staff, and initiated searches. So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” Dilpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police (City), Mohali, said.

Singh said investigations are ongoing, and authorities are not ruling out any possibility.

A management representative from Learning Paths School confirmed the sequence of events. “The email was received at 7.30 am. The police were informed immediately, and a circular was sent to parents about the threat. Students who had already reached were sent back from the gates.”

“The safety of our students is our highest priority. The school has declared a holiday for the day. Once security agencies complete sanitisation checks, another circular will be issued to parents confirming the status,” the official added.

The Mohali police said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. The cyber cell has begun an investigation to trace the origin and location of the threatening email, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the sender, they added.

On January 28, at least 30 schools across Chandigarh received similar emails, triggering large-scale security operations, evacuations, and temporary suspension of classes. After extensive searches throughout the day, authorities confirmed that no explosives or suspicious materials were found on any campus.

In that incident, emails were sent between 6 am and 8 am from a newly created Gmail account, prompting immediate alerts from school administrations to the police control room.

Live Blog
