Bomb threat emails trigger panic in multiple private schools in Mohali; police launch probe, nothing suspicious found yet

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in Sector 51, Learning Paths School in Sector 67, Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, and several others received the threats. (Express Photo)

Several private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails early Wednesday from an anonymous sender, echoing a similar scare reported in Chandigarh last month. School authorities alerted the Mohali police as soon as they noticed the emails, prompting swift security checks, evacuations, and the suspension of classes as a precaution.

Sources said the schools received the emails around 7.30 am on their official email IDs. The messages reportedly warned of a bomb blast.

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in Sector 51, Learning Paths School in Sector 67, Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, and several others received the threats, according to officials.

“At around 7:30 am today, many prominent schools in Mohali received a threatening email. Our bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage teams, police station staff, RGOs, DSPs, and SPs are on the ground conducting thorough checks. As a precaution, we have cordoned off the schools, declared a holiday for students and staff, and initiated searches. So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” Dilpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police (City), Mohali, said.