Bomb threat email to Panchkula district court triggers security & search ops, proved hoax

An email received on the official email ID of the Sessions Judge threatened to blow up the court complex. (Credits: Pixabay)

Panic gripped the Panchkula district court after an email received on the official email ID of the Sessions Judge on Monday threatened to blow up the court complex, triggering an evacuation and search operation, but nothing suspicious was found, the Haryana Police said.

Following the alert, Panchkula police and the district administration swung into action and immediately implemented standard security protocols, temporarily evacuating the court complex to eliminate any potential risk, police said.

A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs, and special police teams were sent to the spot, and together they carried out a comprehensive search operation across the court complex, police said.