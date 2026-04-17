Bomb threat email targets Chandigarh schools, Air India flights

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A fresh bomb threat email sent to multiple educational institutions in Chandigarh Wednesday morning triggered a high alert across the city, with the message claiming that explosives had been planted at schools, the Secretariat and even on Air India flights. Extensive searches, however, found nothing suspicious.
The email was received by at least three schools — St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A; and Mount Carmel School, Sector 47 — around 7.20 am. Apart from naming the institutions, the sender also mentioned specific timings for alleged blasts, including around 1.11 pm and 2.11 pm at schools and the Secretariat.
The message further referred to Air India flights, claiming that explosives had been placed on flights, with supposed blast timings indicated around 11.11 am and 3.11 pm. It also mentioned Chandigarh airport, suggesting that the threat extended beyond educational institutions.
The content of the email included provocative and threatening language aimed at spreading panic, along with references to children and public places, making the warning appear serious.
Following the alert, Chandigarh Police swung into action, deploying bomb disposal squads, dog squads and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) at all the locations mentioned. Thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out across school premises, including classrooms, corridors, playgrounds and surrounding areas.
Security was also heightened at key installations, including the Secretariat and the airport, in view of the broader threat perception indicated in the email.
Police officials said that standard operating procedures were strictly followed, with access controlled and evacuations carried out where necessary to ensure safety of students and staff.
“Every threat is treated as real until verified. Multiple teams conducted detailed searches at all identified locations,” a senior police officer said.
Despite the detailed and alarming claims made in the email, no explosives or suspicious objects were found during the searches.
Police have initiated a cyber probe to trace the sender. Police are also analysing email headers, IP logs and other technical data to identify the origin of the message.
Notably, Chandigarh has witnessed a series of similar hoax bomb threats in recent months targeting schools and government institutions. Each time, extensive search operations were conducted but yielded nothing.
Police officials said such emails are often intended to create fear and disrupt normal activities, but warned that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.
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