Bomb threat email targets Chandigarh schools, Air India flights

Chandigarh bomb threat email triggered a high alert after schools, the Secretariat and Air India flights were targeted, with police finding nothing suspicious. (File Photo)

A fresh bomb threat email sent to multiple educational institutions in Chandigarh Wednesday morning triggered a high alert across the city, with the message claiming that explosives had been planted at schools, the Secretariat and even on Air India flights. Extensive searches, however, found nothing suspicious.

The email was received by at least three schools — St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A; and Mount Carmel School, Sector 47 — around 7.20 am. Apart from naming the institutions, the sender also mentioned specific timings for alleged blasts, including around 1.11 pm and 2.11 pm at schools and the Secretariat.

The message further referred to Air India flights, claiming that explosives had been placed on flights, with supposed blast timings indicated around 11.11 am and 3.11 pm. It also mentioned Chandigarh airport, suggesting that the threat extended beyond educational institutions.