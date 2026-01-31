Email warns of bomb blasts in Jalandhar schools hours before PM Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s detailed itinerary has not been officially disclosed, BJP leaders said he is likely to spend around 40 minutes at Dera Sachkand Ballan on Sunday. (File photo)

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Cambridge School in Jalandhar received a bomb threat email Saturday, prompting heightened security and a swift search operation by the police and security agencies.

However, no suspicious object was found, officers said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

The email, sent by a person who identified himself as “Billy Hall”, warned of bomb blasts in “three to four schools” in connection with PM Modi’s visit. The message also made references to his proposed visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan.