Email warns of bomb blasts in Jalandhar schools hours before PM Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Guru Ravidas Jayanti

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Cambridge School in Jalandhar received a bomb threat email Saturday, prompting heightened security and a swift search operation by the police and security agencies.
However, no suspicious object was found, officers said, adding that the matter is being investigated.
The email, sent by a person who identified himself as “Billy Hall”, warned of bomb blasts in “three to four schools” in connection with PM Modi’s visit. The message also made references to his proposed visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan.
Dhanpreet Kaur, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, confirmed the receipt of the bomb threat email and said they are investigating the matter. She added that schools in Jalandhar are closed on Saturday due to a public holiday on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on Sunday, and the ongoing Shobha Yatra.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan, located in Ballan village near the Jalandhar–Pathankot National Highway, on Sunday in connection with the 649th birth anniversary of revered 15th-century saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas. Dera Sachkhand Ballan is the most prominent spiritual centre of the Ravidassia community and holds immense religious significance.
Though PM Modi’s detailed itinerary has not been officially disclosed due to security considerations, BJP leaders said he is likely to spend around 40 minutes at the Dera, which includes giving a 15-minute address. He is also scheduled to meet Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das for about 10 minutes and hold a brief interaction with Punjab’s political leadership before returning to Delhi.
Ahead of the visit, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited Jalandhar to review security arrangements. Senior officers have been directed to ensure tight surveillance at the Dera, secure all approach routes, and implement effective crowd management measures. Personnel from the Special Protection Group (SPG) have also been deployed at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, with multi-layered security in place from Adampur to the Dera.
To further strengthen security, the Additional District Magistrate has declared Jalandhar a ‘no-flying zone’ from January 30 to February 1, 2026. The order prohibits the flying of civil remotely piloted aircraft systems, drones, and helicopters within district limits during the period.
Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been imposed in view of PM Modi’s visit and the large congregation expected on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Traffic on the Jalandhar–Pathankot National Highway and roads leading to Dera Sachkhand Ballan has been diverted, with designated entry and exit points created for devotees and vehicles.
While PM Modi will not be travelling by road, significant VIP movement is expected. Security agencies remain on high alert as investigations into the threat email continue.
The Ravidassia community has an estimated 2-million followers worldwide, with nearly 1.5 million residing in Punjab, predominantly in the Doaba region. On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to gather at the Dera.
