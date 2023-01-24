scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Bomb threat: Massive search underway at Chandigarh district courts complex; judges, lawyers evacuated

Judges, advocates, clerical staff and visitors were asked to leave at least 30 courtrooms in the wake of the call. The search operation is still underway in the presence of senior police officers.

Chandigarh Police is already on high alert ahead of Republic Day.
A massive search operation was launched at the District Courts Complex in Chandigarh’s Sector 43 on Tuesday after a caller alerted authorities regarding “explosives” on its premises, police sources said.

Sources said an unidentified person made the call to the Haryana police control room from where the information was passed on to the police control room in Chandigarh at around 10.30 am. Within minutes a search was launched. Heavy police force was deployed in the area and bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the spot, besides members of the riot control team, anti-terrorist squad, district crime cell, crime branch and police forensic team.

Advocate Harish Bhardwaj said, “We were asked to leave the courtrooms. The judges, clerical staff and other employees of district courts in Sector 43 were also asked to leave. We are in our chambers. More than 100 police personnel are checking the court complex using different equipment.”

Chandigarh Police is already on high alert ahead of Republic Day.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:36 IST
