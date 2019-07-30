Bodybuilders’ federation vice-prez booked for tampering with PMO’s appreciation letter, adding praises for himself

The vice president of Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF), Amit Swami, has been accused of tampering with an appreciation letter issued by the Prime Minister’s office, including plaudits the letter never mentioned, and then using it to win favours from various international bodybuilding associations.

Swami, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy in Chandigarh on July 27. Chandigarh CBI Inspector Dinesh Kumar is investigating the matter.

According to CBI sources, the appreciation letter to Swami, undersigned PM Narendra Modi, was issued on November 20, 2018 by the PMO, in response to his Diwali greetings to the Prime Minister.

“In the letter, Amit Swami fraudulently inserted a paragraph about the 10th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship in Thailand. The paragraph gives the impression that PM Modi has congratulated the officials, players and the organising team for the tournament. It’s also suspected that Swami added the words ‘Renowned Body Building & Physique Sports Promoter’ ahead of his name and address in the appreciation letter,” a source said.

The 10th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held in Thailand between December 11 and December 17, 2018.

A senior CBI officer said, “Amit Swami used the tampered PMO letter in his correspondence with various international bodybuilding associations, including World Body Building and Physique Sports Federation and the Asian Body Building Federation, for getting favours and lucrative positions. We received a complaint from the office of PK Issar, Assistant Director PMO, South Block, Delhi. Amit Swami is the prime suspect in the FIR and involvement of other people is being probed. He will be summoned in this case shortly.”

Swami was not available for his comments.

IBBF president Premchand Degra said he had no information about the letter. “We don’t have any information about the purported tampered letter used by Amit Swami. Swami is the vice president of IBBF. Last year, our players participated in the bodybuilding championship in Thailand and secured several medals,” Degra said.