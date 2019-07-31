Bodybuilders’ federation vice-prez booked for tampering with PMO’s appreciation letter, adding praise for himself

The vice-president of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) has been booked after he allegedly tampered with a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and inserted a paragraph praising himself in the hope of getting favours from international body building groups.

Advertising

The CBI booked Amit Swami, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy in Chandigarh on July 27. Chandigarh CBI Inspector Dinesh Kumar is investigating the matter. An appreciation letter in response to Swami’s Diwali greetings, undersigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was issued by the PMO on November 20, 2018, sources said.

“Amit Swami fraudulently inserted a paragraph wishing his team the best for the 10th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship in Thailand. The inserted paragraph gives the impression that PM Modi has congratulated the officials, players and the organising team. Swami also added the words ‘Renowned Body Building & Physique Sports Promoter’ ahead of his name and address in the appreciation letter issued by PMO,” sources said.

The 10th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held in Thailand between December 11 and December 17, 2018.

Advertising

A senior CBI officer said, “Amit Swami has used the tampered PMO letter in correspondence with various international body building associations including the World Body Building and Physique Sports Federation and Asian Body Building Federation to get favours and lucrative positions. We received a complaint from the office of PK Issar, assistant director, PMO, South Block, Delhi. Swami is a prime suspect in the FIR and involvement of other people is being probed. He will be summoned shortly.”

While Swami was not available for comment, IBBF president Premchand Degra said, “We have not received any information about this. Amit Swami is vice-president of IBBF. Last year, our players participated in the body building championship in Thailand and secured several medals.”