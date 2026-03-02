Body-worn cameras, 20% Agniveer quota, out-of-turn promotions for bravery: a host of measures for police in Haryana budget

From body-worn cameras to a 20 per cent quota for Agniveers in police recruitment, setting up new women’s and cybercrime police stations, and out-of-turn promotions for police personnel who bravely confront criminals, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced various measures to strengthen crime detection and prevention in his budget speech in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that seven women’s police stations would open at Loharu, Barwala, Narwana, Samalkha, Meham, Radaur, and Pehowa. He also proposed to establish three new cybercrime police stations at Sonipat, Gohana, and Bahadurgarh.

To effectively deal with and prevent terrorist activities, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be constituted under an officer of the rank of inspector-general of police. One ATS police station will be established in Gurugram and another in Panchkula. Saini proposed Rs 35.5 crore for this.