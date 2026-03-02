Body-worn cameras, 20% Agniveer quota, out-of-turn promotions for bravery: a host of measures for police in Haryana budget

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
From body-worn cameras to a 20 per cent quota for Agniveers in police recruitment, setting up new women’s and cybercrime police stations, and out-of-turn promotions for police personnel who bravely confront criminals, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced various measures to strengthen crime detection and prevention in his budget speech in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.
The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that seven women’s police stations would open at Loharu, Barwala, Narwana, Samalkha, Meham, Radaur, and Pehowa. He also proposed to establish three new cybercrime police stations at Sonipat, Gohana, and Bahadurgarh.
To effectively deal with and prevent terrorist activities, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be constituted under an officer of the rank of inspector-general of police. One ATS police station will be established in Gurugram and another in Panchkula. Saini proposed Rs 35.5 crore for this.
“Provision will also be made for the inclusion of women commandos in the ATS. Over the next three years, all police personnel deployed on roads will be equipped with body-worn cameras. I propose to procure 5,000 such cameras next year. All activities of police personnel while on duty will be recorded through these cameras. Police personnel who bravely confront criminals will be granted out-of-turn promotions, while those found guilty of misconduct or negligence in the discharge of their duties will be subjected to exemplary punishment,” Saini proposed in his budget speech.
The chief minister also proposed 20 per cent reservation in various police posts for Agniveers returning after service in the Army. “In addition, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers in Haryana Police will also be undertaken next year,” he said.
In terms of the modernisation of police infrastructure, the chief minister said, “Modern buildings and related facilities will be developed on 107 acres of land in Sangel village (Nuh) for the Indian Reserve Battalion. A matching grant of Rs 16 crore will be provided to the Haryana Police Welfare Fund. To provide better emergency services to citizens and reduce response time, 150 emergency response vehicles will be procured.”
“The Punjab Police Rules, framed by the British in 1934, will be repealed and replaced with Haryana Police Rules, which will lay the foundation for a modern and citizen-centric police force. I propose to build district jails in Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, and Panchkula, and a high-security jail in Rohtak. All jails will be equipped with modern technical equipment that will prevent criminals from contacting their associates outside,” Saini said.
“Body-worn cameras will be purchased for jail wardens on duty to monitor all activities in the jails. Petrol pumps will be opened in eight jails, namely: Bhiwani, Narnaul, Jind, Gurugram, Rewari, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, and Jhajjar. I propose to increase the revised estimates of Rs 7,904.99 crore for 2025–26 by 7.21 per cent to Rs 8,475.01 crore in 2026–27,” he added.
