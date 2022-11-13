scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Body of child found floating in Sukhna Lake cremated

The child’s body was found floating in the water near Nature Trail, which led to the Forest Reserve behind Sukhna Lake around 11 am.

The body of a child, which was found floating in Sukhna Lake was cremated.

The body of a child, which was found floating in Sukhna Lake on November 1, was cremated on Saturday after an autopsy, the police said.

The police had found the naked, decomposed body of an unknown boy, around six-years-old, from Sukhna Lake on November 1.

The body was unidentified at the time of cremation, with no one having come forward to claim it in the last 10 days. All proper procedures were followed during the cremation of the body, police said.

An officer, involved in probing the case, said that no one came forward to claim the body despite messages having been flashed to all the neighboring areas — including Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 07:26:18 am
Days After Sena Leader, Dera Follower Killings Arunpal Singh out as Amritsar Commissioner; Harpreet Sidhu loses anti-drug STF charge

