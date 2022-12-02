Body of newborn found in bushes in Chandigarh, police launch probe

The body of a newborn child wrapped in clothes was recovered from some bushes near Police Colony in Sector 20 on Friday.

Police said that initially they suspected that it was a fetus wrapped in clothes that had been abandoned. However, doctors later confirmed that it was the body of a full grown female child that was found in the bushes. Investigators said that they were at present waiting for the autopsy report to help them determine the precise cause of death.

According to the police, the house in Police Colony from where the body was recovered has been lying vacant for a long time. A passerby informed the police about something strange wrapped in clothes that lay abandoned in some bushes. “We rushed on the spot and found a newborn there. We rushed the newborn to the local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. We have checked all nearby areas. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. We have collected DNA samples of the body. The body will be cremated following all legal procedures,” said Inspector Mini Bhardwaj, the SHO of Polcie Station 19. A case under Section 318 ( secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child) has been lodged.

On September 21, the police had found a fetus on the rooftop of a house in Burail village of Sector 45.