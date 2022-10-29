Body in Sukhna forest: Doctors find assault, strangulation marks on body during autopsy

A special panel of doctors found traces of assault and strangulation on the body of a woman who was found dead near the Regulatory Ends and Budhar Park, Sukhna Lake forest area on Friday. Sources said that the panel of doctors that conducted an autopsy on the body on Saturday also found injury marks on the face of the victim, who has been identified to be a resident of Jalandhar.

The woman’s family reached Chandigarh on Friday night and tried to claim the body without an autopsy being conducted on it. However, permission for the same was denied. The body was finally handed over to the family on Saturday after the autopsy.

“A conclusive autopsy report will come on Monday. Doctors so far have found injury and strangulation marks. We can at this stage not rule out the possibility of sexual assault. We are making efforts to ascertain whether the victim came to Chandigarh on her own or if she was accompanied by someone. So far, we have not lodged an FIR in the case,” a police officer said.

The family members of the victim — her father and three brothers — who had come to claim the body to Chandigarh, refused to talk about the incident. They only maintained that the victim had left her house to attend a prayer session at a church in Jalandhar on Thursday around 11 am. They stated that the victim used to attend church every Thursday and returned home the next day after spending the night in the church.

Prodded for more details, the family members said that they did not suspect anyone’s involvement in the incident. Meanwhile, the father of the victim, who works as a labourer, said that he recognised the body by the handwriting of a note that his daughter was carrying on her. The note stated that she did not want to stay at home.

The victim is survived by two younger sisters and a brother. An uncle of the victim said that the family wanted to send her abroad for better-earning prospects.

Meanwhile, the police said that they had started scrutinizing the call details record (CDR) and other social media accounts of the victim in an attempt to ascertain her last communications. The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday with her dupatta tied around her neck and blood stained on her face. All her belongings were, however, found to be intact.