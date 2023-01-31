Bobby Chahal re-elected as president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Lt Col H S Chahal (retired), popularly known as Bobby Chahal, was re-elected as the president of Chandigarh Golf Club for the second consecutive year on Monday.

Chahal (69) defeated rival candidate Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retired) by a margin of 29 votes in the results declared on Monday.

Chahal secured 591 votes, while Virk got 562 with three votes being declared invalid.

“I am grateful to the members of the Chandigarh Golf Club who have shown their faith in me once again. Based on our performance last year, we had asked the members to support us and we are very grateful to all the members of the club. I assure all the members that we will continue the hard work and my team will always be accessible to all the members of the club,” said Chahal while speaking to The Indian Express.

On Sunday, a total of 1,150 members out of 1,800 members of the club had voted for the elections of the president and the 11-member executive body of Chandigarh Golf Club.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, former Army chief General Bikram Singh, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Arjuna awardee golfer Harmeet Kahlon and others were among the members who voted on Sunday.

Chahal maintained that the committee will aim to make the Chandigarh Golf League better and bigger for the promotion of golf, apart from encouraging junior golf.

“Last year we introduced the inaugural edition of the Chandigarh Golf League. The league, which was played over a month, received tremendous response and saw a total of 20 teams, including a total of more than 350 members with woman golfers, competing in the league. We learnt a lot from the inaugural league and will aim to make it better. We have always encouraged junior golfers and caddies, and last year a total of 84 caddies competed in the caddie tournament,” said Chahal.

Last year Chahal had won by 99 votes in a three-way contest. He got a total of 505 votes, while Virk bagged 406 votes with S P S Ghai getting 206 votes. A total of 1,154 members had voted last year.

The 11 members of the executive committee after the final results declared on Monday evening were Amarinder Singh Aulakh (628 votes), Capt Mohanbir Singh (628 votes), Alamgir Singh Grewal (575 votes), Dr Agnish Rajesh (565 votes), Dr Satbir Singh (541 votes), Col Karan Tandi (522 votes), Brigadier T S Mundi (513 votes), Gursimran Sethi (512 votes), Gursharan Singh Sandhu (505 votes), Chitwan Mann (492 votes) and Shona Singh (473 votes).