Bobby Chahal is the new UT Golf Club president

Written by Sushant Nepta

Lieutenant Colonel HS Chahal (Bobby) emerged victorious in the results announced for the Chandigarh Golf presidentship that was announced on Monday.

Chahal obtained 505 votes and pipped his nearest competition, Major (retired) Lally Virk by a margin of 99 votes. Major Virk finished second with 406 votes, while SPS Ghai (Nippy) bagged the third spot with 260 votes.

Sunday’s elections at the gold club was the first-ever triangular contest in the history of the club with Major Lally Virk putting up a spirited third front that fought the elections on issues of transparency and better facilities, at pocket-friendly rates.

A total of 1,154 members cast their vote out of 1,800 members who have voting rights. The elections saw a record turnout of voters on the polling day, Sunday.

Among those who cast their franchises on Sunday were former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice SS Sodhi, Rajya Sabha member, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader and national spokesman of the party, Randeep Surjewala, former Health Minister, Balbir Sidhu, Punjab BJP leader and former Sports Minister, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and Punjab Olympic Association general secretary, Raja KS Sidhu, among others.

Thirty-one candidates were in the fray for various other posts. The winners were: Dr Satbir Singh, Kanwarbir Singh Sibia (Biru), Amarinder Singh Aulakh (Gags), Amarbir Singh Lehal (Sandy), Dr GS Kochhar, Gursimran Singh Sethi (Peggy), Colonel HS Baidwan, Colonel AD Singh, Jassi Toor, Jyoti Singh, and Lieutenant Colonel Karan Singh Thandi.