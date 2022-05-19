BoB fraud: ED arrests bank’s senior manager

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office has arrested the Seniority Manager Kuldeep Singh of the Bank of Baroda in connection with the bank’s multi-crore fraud case. Earlier, the main accused Vikram Seth, a Phagwara-based businessman, and his younger brother were arrested.

In 2017, the ED registered a case against Vikram Seth and 13 others, including bank officials, under the PMLA, 2002.

This was followed by a case filed by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on January 15, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security for purpose of cheating and use of forged documents as genuine.