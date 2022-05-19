scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
BoB fraud: ED arrests bank’s senior manager

In 2017, the ED registered a case against Vikram Seth and 13 others, including bank officials, under the PMLA, 2002.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 5:02:48 am
This was followed by a case filed by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on January 15, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security for purpose of cheating and use of forged documents as genuine.

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office has arrested the Seniority Manager Kuldeep Singh of the Bank of Baroda in connection with the bank’s multi-crore fraud case. Earlier, the main accused Vikram Seth, a Phagwara-based businessman, and his younger brother were arrested.

In 2017, the ED registered a case against Vikram Seth and 13 others, including bank officials, under the PMLA, 2002.

This was followed by a case filed by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on January 15, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security for purpose of cheating and use of forged documents as genuine.

