BOB fraud: EC arrests Phagwara businessman’s brother

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office arrested Suresh Seth, the younger brother of Phagwara-based businessman Vikram Seth, in connection with the multi-crore Bank of Baroda fraud case. Vikram Seth, the main accused in the case was arrested by the ED last year. He was presented in Mohali court and sent to jail. He will be produced before court on March 7, through video conferencing.

In 2017, the ED had registered a case against VIikram Seth and 13 others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. This followed a case by CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chandigarh, on January 15, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of PC Act on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security for purpose of cheating and use of forged documents as genuine.

The ED investigated the money trail up to multiple layers to trace the proceeds of crime. It was found that Seth had invested the money in movable and immovable properties in the name of his family members, sources of which were not found legitimate during investigation. Money was found diverted from loan accounts and parked into immovable and movable assets.

Seth and his family members/associates in connivance with other accused allegedly got 19 loans sanctioned from Bank of Baroda, Phagwara, which resulted in fraud of Rs 21.31 crore, thereby causing loss to the bank. The loan amounts were routed through accounts of various associated firms/companies and other fraudulent firms by the accused through a web of transactions and ultimately, the amounts were siphoned off.

ED investigated many bank accounts and found that 42 immovable properties, including 20 residential plots, six industrial plots, one house, three agricultural plots, two brick kilns and 10 commercial plots worth Rs 18,17,03,627 situated in (Phagwara) Kapurthala and (Banga) Nawanshhar districts of Punjab and in (Amb) Una district of Himachal Pradesh, involved in money laundering.

Furthermore, seven movable properties (such as Tata Safari, Honda Jazz, Skoda Octavia) worth Rs 32,97,000 were also purchased by proceeds of crime. Thus, ED attached 42 immovable properties and seven movable properties worth Rs 18,50,00,627 last year, that were derived/obtained directly or indirectly by Seth and his family members as a result of availing bank loans from Bank of Baroda, Phagwara, through cheating and forgery.