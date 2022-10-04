Blood donation camp at Sainik School Kunjpura

The Kunjeyans, the Old Boys Association of Sainik School Kunjpura in Karnal, organised a blood donation camp in the memory of Kunjeyan Martyrs at Community Centre, Sector 48, on Monday.

DGP (retired) S S Deswal, inaugurated the camp on Monday in the presence of Captain (retired) R S Dahiya, NM who is the president of Old Boys Association.

The donors on Monday comprised largely young cadets from NCC units of Air Force and Army wing Chandigarh, volunteers from Tricity and former students of the school.

More than 100 donors participated in the camp. The camp was ably supported by the medical teams of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.