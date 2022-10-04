scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Blood donation camp at Sainik School Kunjpura

DGP (retired) S S Deswal, inaugurated the camp on Monday in the presence of Captain (retired) R S Dahiya, NM who is the president of Old Boys Association.

More than 100 donors participated in the camp. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Kunjeyans, the Old Boys Association of Sainik School Kunjpura in Karnal, organised a blood donation camp in the memory of Kunjeyan Martyrs at Community Centre, Sector 48, on Monday.

The donors on Monday comprised largely young cadets from NCC units of Air Force and Army wing Chandigarh, volunteers from Tricity and former students of the school.

The donors on Monday comprised largely young cadets from NCC units of Air Force and Army wing Chandigarh, volunteers from Tricity and former students of the school.

More than 100 donors participated in the camp. The camp was ably supported by the medical teams of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:00:08 am
