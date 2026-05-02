Blocking PM schemes is ‘gaddari’ with Punjab: Sahney at first BJP event after jumping ship

Days after switching over from AAP to BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney launched a scatching attack on the Punjab government and said that central schemes carrying the “PM” prefix are being blocked in the state.

He added that this is a “gaddari” (betrayal) with Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat.

Sahney was addressing the “janta di vidhan sabha” (people’s assembly) organised by the BJP outside its headquarters in Chandigarh, a programme that continued for over three-and-a-half hours.

Sahney and six other Rajya Sabha members from AAP had last week switched over to the BJP, which prompted his former party colleagues to term him and the others “gaddars”.