Blinkit delivery partner assaulted in Himachal Pradesh over delayed order

Blinkit delivery partner Anup Chauhan told the police he was assaulted by a customer after an argument over a delay in delivering an order. (Photo: Himachal Pradesh Police. Image enhanced using AI)

A Blinkit delivery partner was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following a dispute over the delayed delivery of an order, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, around 2 am on Thursday, delivery partner Anup Chauhan informed officials at the city police post that he had been assaulted by a customer. Identifying the customer initially posed a challenge as his mobile number was not displayed on the Blinkit app. Following an investigation, he was identified as Puneet Sharma, 32, of Lakkar Bazaar in Solan.

The investigation revealed that on Wednesday night, Sharma had placed an order through Blinkit. As there was some delay in delivering the order, an argument reportedly broke out between Sharma and Chauhan over the phone. Later, Sharma reached the Thodo Ground bus stop to collect his order, where the two allegedly got involved in a minor physical altercation over the earlier dispute.