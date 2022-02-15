Blaze in Mani Majra quilt repairing workshops injures one

AT LEAST three temporary quilt repairing workshops being operated from tin sheds were gutted on Monday after a fire swept through an area near Shivalik Garden in Mani Majra. Police said at least one person was injured in the injured and had to be rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The injured was identified as one Sahil Hussain, a resident of Bruj Kotla in Panchkula. Sahil, who owned the quilt repairing workshops, was rushed to Civil Hospital.

According to investigators, initial estimates suggest that around 250 quilt covers, an equal number of quilts, 10 quintals of cotton, both white and black, two cotton spinning machines with electric motors, folding chairs, fans, one cell phone, iron boxes, Rs 3000 in cash and other valuables were gutted in the incident. The incident took place around 2.55 pm.

Sources said a short circuit could have been the reason behind the fire, however, police are yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Sahil Hussain reported to the fire brigade officials that there was an electricity outage in the area. When the power was restored, there was a minor blast in the electricity metre that led to a small fire, which later spread rapidly. Two fire tenders, along with personnel from nearby Mani Majra police station, later rushed to the spot, and the injured man was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle. The workshops are being operated from a vacant plot. SHO PS Mani Majra, Inspector Neeraj Sarna, said that the condition of injured Sahil Hussain was stable.