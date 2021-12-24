Blasts that rocked Punjab

The explosion at Ludhiana court complex on Thursday occurred nearly five years after seven persons died in Maur, including personal assistant of then Congress candidate in fray from the constituency, Harminder Singh Jassi, and three children ahead of the 2017 polls. Both blasts occurred in the run up to Punjab Assembly elections.

Nov 21, 2021

Grenade attack took place near the gate of Army cantonment in Pathankot. Some unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled the grenade in front of the Triveni Dwar of the military area near Dheerapul.

Sept 15, 2021

Motorbike fitted with “explosive material” exploded in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town killing one Balwinder Singh. Punjab Police termed it “an act of terror”. One of the arrested accused claimed that motorbike was meant to be placed in a crowded area in Jalalabad.

August 8, 2021

Explosion at a petrol pump on Amritsar-Ajnala road. Four held for being part of alleged ISI module.

Nov 18, 2018

Three persons killed and 21 injured in a grenade attack on a Nirankari sect congregation at Adliwala village on the

outskirts of Amritsar.

Then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said possibility of Khalistani/Kashmiri terror groups could not be ruled out.

Sept 14, 2018

Grenade blast took place at Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar. Seven Kashmiri students were arrested in connection with the blast.

October 14, 2017

Six persons were killed and 37 persons injured in a blast at Shingar Cinema in Ludhiana.

January 31, 2017

Seven persons, including PA of Jassi who was Congress nominee, and three children were among those killed

in the blast which took place on January 31, 2017 in Maur of Bathinda during election campaign of Jassi, whose daughter is married to

jailed chief of Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s son, five days

ahead of February 4, 2017 elections in Punjab. 25 persons were injured following the blast.

Case still under investigation with police looking for three followers of Dera Sacha Sauda case named in

the case.

April 20, 2010

Nine persons injured in the blast in Patiala.

April 2006

An explosion at Jalandhar bus stand left three dead and 13 injured.

March 31, 2002

Two persons killed and 28 injured in a bomb blast on Ferozepur-Dhanbad express train at Doraha in Ludhiana district.

January 2002

Two persons killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in Punjab Roadways bus near village Satnaur in Hoshiarpur district. The two men arrested by the police were acquitted by the court on December 14, 2004. Two others were declared proclaimed offenders.

March 2000

A blast in a private bus in a village falling under Fatehgarh Sahib left nine dead and six injured. Three persons arrested in the case were acquitted by a court in June 2003.

July 8, 1997

A bomb blast in a train near Lehra Khaana in Bathinda district claimed 35 lives. 66 others were injured. As many as six persons named in the case were acquitted by a court on November 23, 2000. The case stands closed ever since.

August 31, 1995

Then Congress CM Beant Singh and 17 others killed in a suicide bomb attack.