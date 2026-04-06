Blast outside BJP office in Chandigarh: 2 held aboard train in Rewari

Chandigarh Police, along with a CFSL team, investigate the site following a blast outside the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi./File)

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has arrested two main perpetrators aboard a train near Rewari in Haryana in connection with the blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Divulging details about the latest arrests at a press conference here, DGP Yadav said the latest arrests were made on Saturday night in a joint operation with the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

The DGP identified the two arrested accused persons as Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh. “Both are residents of Ratangarh village in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. They were working as bike operators for ride-hailing service provider Rapido,” the DGP said.