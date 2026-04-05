Blast outside BJP office: Five arrested, were backed by Pak’s ISI and have handlers in Germany, Portugal, say police

Five persons, part of a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operating under the directions of handlers located in Portugal and Germany, have been arrested in connection with the blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said.

Yadav said the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solved the grenade attack case in three days. Two key perpetrators involved in the attack have also been identified, and efforts are on to arrest them, he added. Police also recovered one hand grenade and a .30 bore Zigana pistol and 10 cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested accused have been identified as Balwinder Lal alias Shami, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh alias Channi (all from SBS Nagar), Rubal Chauhan (Shimla) and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma (Sangrur). Two key perpetrators, Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, remain on the run, with multiple teams conducting raids to apprehend them.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused were part of a well-structured network involving several layers of operatives, including cutouts and sub-modules, designed to execute and conceal the attack. The entire operation was allegedly directed by foreign-based handlers, including Portugal-based Baljot Singh alias Jot, with links traced to Germany as well.

Sharing further details, Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, Deepak Pareek said the investigation revealed that the accused had transported a consignment containing hand grenades, arms and live cartridges. This consignment was circulated through multiple operatives before reaching the final perpetrators.

Acting on the instructions of a handler based in Portugal, the accused coordinated the delivery and execution of the attack, the AIG said.

Police officers said the recovery was a crucial breakthrough in establishing the operational capabilities of the module.

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An FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.

The blast occurred around 5 pm outside the BJP office in Sector 37, damaging vehicles parked nearby. No casualties were reported. The incident triggered a high-level investigation, with a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also roped in.

Soon after the explosion, a video surfaced on social media showing one of the attackers pulling the pin of a blue-coloured grenade and hurling it towards the premises, while another individual recorded the act. The duo was later seen fleeing the scene on foot, as captured in CCTV footage, before escaping towards Mohali. Their last known location was traced in that direction.

As per Police further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network, identify additional operatives, and establish both backward and forward linkages.