Blast near BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, delivery boy injured

Officials said it was too early to draw conclusions and that the exact cause and nature of the blast would become clear only after a detailed investigation.

A blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday triggered panic in the area, with the sound of the explosion heard nearly a kilometre away and security agencies rushing to cordon off the site.

Jalandhar SSP has confirmed that a blast took place outside the BSF establishment.

According to initial information, the explosion is suspected to have occurred in a scooter parked outside the BSF gate. Police sources said the two-wheeler belonged to a delivery boy who had come to deliver a parcel. As he was reportedly not allowed entry into the premises without wearing a helmet, he parked his scooter outside and proceeded on foot.