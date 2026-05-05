Blast near BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, delivery boy injured

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A blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday triggered panic in the area, with the sound of the explosion heard nearly a kilometre away and security agencies rushing to cordon off the site.
Jalandhar SSP has confirmed that a blast took place outside the BSF establishment.
According to initial information, the explosion is suspected to have occurred in a scooter parked outside the BSF gate. Police sources said the two-wheeler belonged to a delivery boy who had come to deliver a parcel. As he was reportedly not allowed entry into the premises without wearing a helmet, he parked his scooter outside and proceeded on foot.
Sources said that when the delivery boy was returning and was around 50 to 60 metres away from the parked scooter, the explosion took place. He sustained minor injuries in the incident.
It is learnt that the parcel being delivered had been picked up from a main hub near Garha Road, a detail now under the scanner as investigators piece together the sequence of events.
Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information. Senior police officials, BSF personnel and other security agencies remained at the site late into the evening, examining the blast spot and collecting evidence. The area was sealed off as part of the investigation.
Visuals from the scene indicated the force of the explosion was considerable, raising concerns over security around sensitive installations in the region.
Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on social media that the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the state government was affecting peace in Punjab. He said an explosion near a highly sensitive installation raised serious questions over intelligence gathering and security arrangements.
Officials said it was too early to draw conclusions and that the exact cause and nature of the blast would become clear only after a detailed investigation.
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