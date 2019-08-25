Blast in Mohali chemical factory, 15 workers injured, one critical

As many as 15 workers were injured due to a blast in a chemical factory at Saidpura village in Derabassi sub-division on Saturday. The condition of four injured workers was stated to be serious. All the injured were admitted to hospitals in Chandigarh and Mohali. The exact cause of the blast was not known yet. The police officials and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Derabassi reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan marked an inquiry in the incident and the factory was closed.

The blast occurred at Nector Life Science Limited factory, which manufactures medicines, around 3.15 pm when the work was in progress. The blast happened on the first floor of the production unit of the factory.

Derabassi Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh said that the explosion was so powerful that the walls of the block were destroyed and three small reactors were damaged.

Advertising

“The metal pieces struck two chemical containers due to which the containers leaked too. Luckily, the fire was immediately controlled. Injuries were caused due to the blast. Some workers were buried the debris. All the injured were admitted to hospitals,” DSP Manjeet Singh said.

Paramjeet Singh, general manager of the factory, said that they were investigating the cause of the explosion. He added that the injured were immediately rushed to the hospitals.

A 22-year-old worker, Anuj, who was buried under debris, was found after around an hour of the explosion. His condition was stated to be critical.

Five persons, including Anuj, were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, while the others were admitted to the Derabassi civil hospital and a private hospital.

Those injured included Anil Singh, Intezar, Vivek, Sushant, Jagatpal, Om Parkash, Shibu, Akashdeep, Jasbir, Amit, Ashwin and Anoop Singh.

DC Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline that the management of the factory informed him that there were no casualties. The condition of one of the injured workers was said to be serious. He added that he sought a detailed report from the Derabassi SDM in the incident.